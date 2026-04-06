Another first for Nicky Correa as she plays in Pool Pro Final

Gibraltarian pool player Nicky Correa added to her achievements this weekend by making an immediate comeback after her defeat in the last 16 of Saturday’s tournament.

Competing in her first-ever professional-level event on the Ultimate Pool Professional Tour, Nicky Correa went one step further on Sunday by reaching the final of her second tournament.

A 5–4 victory against Casey Ranford Norrey in the semi-finals saw Nicky become the first Gibraltarian player to reach a professional final. She went on to face Collette Henriksen, where nerves and the challenge of adapting to a new environment saw Nicky defeated 8–2.

Her presence in the final was nevertheless widely recognised as an impressive feat for a debutant, with expectations now high for the Gibraltarian player.

Nicky now returns to Gibraltar, where she will prepare for her participation in the Blackball Nations Cup, representing Gibraltar. This is one of the biggest pool events to be hosted in Gibraltar in recent years by the Gibraltar Pool Association, in conjunction with the European Blackball Association. Nicky’s inclusion in the Gibraltar teams further adds to expectations for the hosts, both as competitors and organisers.

She had earlier doubled on her achievement of debuting as a pro by winning her first match on Saturday in what was her first tournament. In an exciting 7–5 victory, securing her place in the last 16 of the competition. This Sunday brushing to one side her defeat in the last sixteen the previous day she raised the bar further by reaching her first final.

In what was her second pro tournament. This while still adapting to what were new rules and tables for her.

Nicky is representing Gibraltar on the global stage, with her matches broadcast live on TNT Sports and across international social media platforms to millions of fans. This unique opportunity has helped position Gibraltar as a potential future hub for the sport, with the Gibraltar Pool Association gaining increased recognition within the European Blackball Association.