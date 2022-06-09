Another high profile departure from Europa
Europa has announced a further departure from its squad with Antonio Pino the latest departure. Pino joined last summer and finished as the club’s top goalscorer in his first season. He joins the ranks of Carascal, Quillo and Gallardo whom the club have officially announced have departed this summer. Others expected to also be departing...
