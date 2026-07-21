Another medal winning performance for Calpe Rowing Club at the British Rowing Club Championships.

Following on from this weekend's British Rowing Club Championship performances by Gibraltar rowing clubs we take a closer look at one of the clubs competing and returning with medals, Calpe Rowing Club.



In the 150th year since their foundation, Calpe Rowing Club (CRC) were back at the British Rowing Club Championships, from the 17th of July to the 20th of July 2026, looking to extend their medal winning run at this event to a fifth year. The event was held at the National Water Sports Centre in Nottingham, where CRC took a squad of 9 junior and senior rowers who had shown the necessary consistency and quality in their training over the year to compete in various categories over the four day event.

This edition of the British championships had 169 clubs competing including crews who had recently trialled for and represented Great Britain, reflecting the high standard of competition on display - with up to 90 competitors per event. Rowers raced up to three times a day, with 6 lane finals ranging from the top end “A” finals down to “F”; with all slower crews being omitted from further racing. All races from Friday to Sunday were run along 2km, with Mondays J14/J15 races run along a shorter 1km course.

The Great British weather, which always plays a part in any sporting event in the UK, was not unkind to the rowers - with pleasant, mostly sunny and dry conditions, and a variable cross to tailwind across the weekend events.

On the Friday there were four events. First up was Stan Bielanowicz in the highly competitive U18 open single scull event, where he placed 37th in the time trial out of 92 entries. Not enough to make a final despite being well into the top half of the category - an early sign of the level of competition for the weekend.

Next was Thomas Zammitt in the Open Club single scull event. Coming off from a winter season injury, Tom just missed out on a place in the C final, however he dominated the D final for a well paced win, consolidating his comeback to competitive rowing.

On Calpe’s busiest day of competition, Maia Norton was up next in the Women’s Club single scull event. Despite being a more frequent sweep rower, Maia never the less made a good showing in this sculling category - securing a fourth place in the E final.

On the same day, Sofia Charrington and Katie Zammitt in the women’s J18 pair came 7th in their time trial, securing Calpe’s first semi final spot of the weekend. In the semi final this experienced pair put down an aggressive pace and snatched second place in the last few hundred metres of the race with an impressive lift which caught the attention of the commentators and spectators alike- securing a coveted ‘A’ final spot.

In the ‘A’ final the quality of the field proved too much, and despite another solid performance the CRC pair had to settle for sixth place.

On Saturday the weather remained pleasant but the wind had picked up, making for more difficult conditions. Sofia Charrington and Katie Zammitt after a nights rest joined Claudia Flynn and Isabella Martinelli in the woman’s J18 four. The time trial was optimally paced with a view to reserving for the later races. In the repechage, the CRC crew controlled from the front and crossed the line in first place securing Calpe’s second ‘A’ final of the weekend. As the wind whipped up into the afternoon, the boat settings were adjusted accordingly by coaches, and the Calpe crew set themselves up for an intense final race of the day.

From the start all crews pressed to gain an edge, and Calpe was down in fifth place.

Confident in their form and handling of the rough conditions, the Calpe crew steadily moved up through the opposition crews, finally breaking away from the pack in the top group of three boats - the finish line coming too soon to close down on the two lead boats any further.

Bronze medal for the CRC junior female crew was quickly celebrated with family and friends, before the rowers had to rest up for another day of racing.

Sunday morning Calpe returned to competition in the Senior open Club double scull with Thomas Zammitt and Stan Bielanowicz, placing 9th in their time trial, leading to another semi final for CRC. Despite pushing their opponents down to a close finish, Calpe missed out on the ‘A’ final.

In the B final at end of day, the CRC double had many supporters on the bank on their feet as they pushed down to the line for a close second place in the final - eighth overall in the event.

Back in competition for the third day in a row, Katie Zammitt teamed up with Maia Norton in the women’s club pair event. Not to be outdone by Tom and Stan, the CRC pair produced a well measured time trial to finish in eighth place and secure their spot in the semi finals. However, the quality of the field proved very strong, and Katie and Maia finished fourth, leading to a B final to end their day.

The B final proved every bit as thrilling as their male counterparts, with the CRC pair chasing down the eventual winners to the line for second place and eighth overall in the event.

As Monday dawned the rowers gathered to cheer on the last of the weekend’s competitors- Giulia Stagnetto and Maria Diaz Mateos competing over the shorter 1000m course in the women’s under 15 double scull race. The CRC double covered the distance on target pace, but in a very competitive event of over 80 entries the crew couldn’t make a finals placing. Nonetheless this promising combination gained valuable experience and training over the weekend, and Calpe looks forward to seeing what they can produce in the future.

Noting the year on year uplift in general level of competition and near record number of competitors, the CRC coaches were very happy with the efforts made by its rowers at all levels. CRC were placed 34th in the Junior Víctor Ludorum- 43rd in the overall Victor Ludorum out of 169 clubs participating over the weekend. Considering that a minimal senior CRC showing was present, this was a credit to the juniors and showed their quality.





CRC now looks forward to Summer recruitment to begin training future medalists. Anyone interested should email calrowclub@gibtelecom.net or message Leslie on 00 350 54 029 650

for Summer camp starting 23rd of July 9am and running 9am every Saturday Tuesday and Thursdays.

Updated - CRC were placed 34th in the Junior Víctor Ludorum- 43rd in the overall Victor Ludorum out of 169 clubs participating over the weekend not as was initially posted where we stated it was 29th.