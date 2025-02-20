Another milestone

The Gibraltar Netball Association has reached a milestone with the successful delivery of the Netball Coaching Foundation course, accredited by Europe Netball. This was the first course run entirely by locally accredited tutors, Lizanne Pardo Gomez and Sarah Payas, marking a significant step forward for netball coaching in Gibraltar.

The course saw 10 assistant coaches earn their accreditation, strengthening the netball coaching community and equipping them with the tools needed to support coach development. Both tutors were proud to contribute to this achievement, which highlights the growing expertise within Gibraltar’s coaching network.

This success further demonstrates the Gibraltar Netball Association’s commitment to fostering talent and inspiring future generations of players and coaches.