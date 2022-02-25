Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Sports

Another narrow victory for Lincoln, this time against Bruno’s Magpies

By Stephen Ignacio
25th February 2022

Lincoln Red Imps 1-0 Bruno Magpies It didn’t take Walker long before he added another goal to his tally in what was a high tension encounter between Lincoln Red Imps and Bruno’s Magpies in the Gibraltar National League. A whipped ball by Carralero was well met by Walker within the first ten minutes of play...

