Another week of international netball

Monday will see the introduction of the Under 17s Gibraltar Netball national squad prior to their departure to Belfast where they will be taking part in the Europe Netball U17 championships.

Drawn in Division 2 under group C, Gibraltar will be facing Switzerland on March 5 as they open up their campaign.

Their next match will be against the Isle of Man before they finish the main round with a match against France.

Gibraltar’s campaign could extend until Sunday if they get the results in what has been a competition in which Gibraltar has done well enough in the past to lift the trophy.

The Under 17s introduction to the media comes as Netball once again sees the spotlights upon them. The u21s this Friday seeing the World Youth Cup become a focal point.

As part of Gilbert’s multi-year deal with World Netball, the renowned sports manufacturer will supply the Official Ball for the Netball World Youth Cup (2025), with the ball design set to be revealed today, Friday February 21.

The official NWYC2025 Gilbert match ball unveiling will take place on the Netball World Cup, World Netball and Gilbert Netball social media channels.

Ahead of the launch, you can catch a first glimpse of the ball in our teaser video.

The Netball World Youth Cup (2025) takes place in Gibraltar from 19th – 28th September 2025, the NWYC2025 will welcome 20 of the world’s top under-21 teams for an exciting competition on the international stage.

Gibraltar as hosts will be partcipating in the world cup with preparations well underway.

Among the many matches which the U21 have faced have been two matches against a visiting Navy select team which saw some excitment at the Tercentenary Sports Hall on Tuesday and Thursday.

The Performance Squad also playing against the visiting team as they too prepare for their campaign in May which will see them play in the Europe Netball Open.