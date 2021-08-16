Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 16th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Aphrodite statue in groundbreaking Beatles performance goes on sale

Undated handout photo issued by the Estate of Geoff Emerick of the Aphrodite statue featured in Our World broadcast in the garden of Beatles sound engineer Geoff Emerick. The 5ft fibreglass Aphrodite statue which appeared in The Beatles performance on Our World, the first live global satellite broadcast on June 25 1967, is to go up for sale at an auction in Liverpool at the end of August. Sound engineer Geoff Emerick took the statue home with him to his garden in Hornsey, London. I

By Press Association
16th August 2021

By Kim Pilling, PA
A classical statue which featured in a historic performance by the Beatles is for sale.

The 5ft fibreglass version of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, was viewed by up to 700 million TV viewers worldwide as the Fab Four took part in Our World, the first live global satellite broadcast on June 25 1967.

The Beatles were chosen to represent the UK as John Lennon wrote All You Need Is Love just days before to reflect the event’s Summer of Love and flower power theme. The classic tune was released as a single the following month and topped the charts.

Creative artists representing 19 countries took part in the Our World gig which was screened in 25 countries, with the Beatles performance from London’s Abbey Road Studios broadcast on the BBC.

The set was dressed with colourful balloons, flowers and streamers draped around various bits of decor as Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr perched on stools.

Among the crowd were friends of the group including Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Keith Moon, Marianne Faithfull and Graham Nash.

Also on set behind Lennon was Aphrodite, believed to have been brought in from a prop shop.

Sound engineer Geoff Emerick, who won two Grammy awards for his work with the Beatles, took the statue home with him and it went on to take pride of place in his garden in Hornsey, London, for the next 45 years.

Aphrodite was later put into storage as Emerick moved to the United States, where he later died in 2018 aged 72.

Emerick had particularly close links with Sir Paul as he was appointed to oversee the building of Apple Studios in Savile Row in 1969 and then won another Grammy for his work on the Wings LP, Band on the Run.

The statue, coated with a cement-like finish to simulate a stone appearance, will go on sale at auction in Liverpool on Saturday August 28 and is estimated to fetch between £15,000 and £20,000.

Other prized personal items released by Emerick’s estate, including original plan documents for the conversion of Apple Studios, will feature in the sale along with Beatles memorabilia.

For further details visit beatlesauction.co.uk

Most Read

Local News

Tourists stranded in Gib after easyJet flight diverted

Sat 14th Aug, 2021

Local News

Government confirms another death from Covid-19

Sun 15th Aug, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar to avoid incoming heatwave

Thu 12th Aug, 2021

Local News

As a thank you to staff in Covid times, Morrisons expected to close this Boxing Day

Mon 16th Aug, 2021

Local News

Carer admits £130,000 jewellery theft

Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
King Calaway to release new EP soon

16th August 2021

Features
How Covid affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

16th August 2021

Features
Confused about sunscreen? Seven frequently asked SPF questions answered

16th August 2021

Features
Children learn about life in the Stone Age

16th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021