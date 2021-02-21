Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 21st Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Apple adds 'BlastDoor' security feature to fight iMessage hacks

By Reuters
21st February 2021

By Stephen Nellis
Apple Inc has added a security feature across its operating systems to battle hacks into its devices that rely on incoming iMessages.

The "BlastDoor" feature processes incoming iMessage traffic and only passes on safe data to the rest of an Apple device's operating system, company officials said in a briefing.

Starting in 2016, a team of former U.S. government intelligence operatives working for the United Arab Emirates hacked into the iPhones of activists, diplomats and rival foreign leaders, Reuters reported in 2019.

Using a sophisticated spying tool called Karma, which relied on a flaw in Apple's iMessage system, they accessed iPhones without requiring the targets to click on anything to establish a connection. A new wave of attacks last year used similar tools to target journalists at Al Jazeera.

While largely invisible to users, BlastDoor is present on iOS 14, the most recent version of Apple's iPhone operating system, and systems for all its other devices, company officials said.

Apple held the briefing around the release of its annual security guide for cybersecurity researchers.

The latest update included new details on how many security features long found in iPhones are being brought over to Apple's Mac computer line, which in November began to integrate custom-designed processor chips after more than a decade of relying on Intel Corp processors.
(Reuters)

Most Read

Local News

Police recover lifeless body of man found in bay off Detached Mole

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Local News

Paramedics deployed after explosion on vessel in Bay of Gibraltar

Fri 19th Feb, 2021

Local News

Four injured in ship explosion, two transferred to Seville burns unit

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar records first day in nearly three months without new virus cases

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Local News

‘Mr Picardo, 17 million Iranians know who you are’

Thu 18th Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Dolphins have developed similar personality traits to humans, study reveals

21st February 2021

Features
Youth Arts Jamboree virtual programme launches today

21st February 2021

Features
WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash

21st February 2021

Features
The WeChat model: how Facebook's ban could change the business of news

21st February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021