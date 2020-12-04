Application filed to remove diseased trees in The Convent

A number of diseased trees in The Convent will be removed and others trimmed back to help them grow, according to an application filed with the Town Planner.

Four citrus trees in multiple locations, including by the Governor’s pool and the gardener’s compound within the garden, need to be removed due to being diseased.

Three trees need to undergo 50% crown thinning to combat disease and poor nutrition.

In addition, three trees may need removing to thin out the garden and allow more light to enter, as well as to reduce competition with other important species.

This will also help prevent the possible spread of infection from citrus trees.

A number of other citrus trees, although not diseased, are in poor health due to nutritional deficiency and may need felling to reduce potential cross-infection and species competition.

The application also extends to eight trees within the Cloister, where four diseased trees need 50% crown reduction.

The trees, located in the centre of the Cloister, are in a very poor state and may not survive in future, the application states.

The remaining four trees on each corner also need their crowns thinned by 50% to recover from poor nutrition and to reduce disease.