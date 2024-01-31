Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 31st Jan, 2024

Application filed to replace Cathedral’s ‘dilapidated’ roof

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
31st January 2024

An application by the Registered Trustees of the Catholic Church for a roof replacement and the addition of a roof access hatch at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned on Main Street has been filed with Town Planning. A design statement prepared by Gamma Architects said that the existing roof is “dilapidated”. “The existing...

