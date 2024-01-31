Application filed to replace Cathedral’s ‘dilapidated’ roof
An application by the Registered Trustees of the Catholic Church for a roof replacement and the addition of a roof access hatch at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned on Main Street has been filed with Town Planning. A design statement prepared by Gamma Architects said that the existing roof is “dilapidated”. “The existing...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here