Application for farm to be converted into small hotel

A planning application has been filed for the creation of a rural hotel in the Upper Rock, within the protected Nature Reserve.

The site is the Lewis Battery, formally a pig and poultry farm.

The application seeks permission to build a small scale hotel with 25 bedrooms, reception, visitor’s centre, dining hall and multiple terraces.

In a statement filed with the application the developer described the hotel as a “Unique experience of accommodating a small number of guests deep within the heart of the Gibraltar’s Upper Rock area.”

The developer believes that the hotel will respond to comments “frequently heard from tourists and visitors to the area.”

They pledge to create the hotel in a “sensitive and limited way so as not to negatively impact into its unique surroundings”.

The current site consist of three single storey outhouses, a store, pig sty and abattoir. The remainder of the site consists of compact soil with an outer rubble or stone wall.

The design statement filed describes the actual location of Lewis Battery on the north section.

Preliminary research shows by the developer indicates that it was an artillery battery built in 1912 and commissioned in 1918 to hold guns and supporting associated magazines and stores.

The Battery was also used during WW2 to house a Bofors anti-aircraft system and an electric fighting light.

The developer describes the complex as being in good condition having being mostly cleared for sporadic use by the previous private owner.

“The site offers unique enclosure and privacy with densely foliated backing slopes protecting it from overviews from higher ground or from public pathways,” states the design statement.

“There is some overview from adjacent residential private properties.”

“In contrast, the site also benefits from a raised and unobstructed position offering spectacular open views westward out towards the Bay and North African coastline,” the statement adds.

The developer lists its principles of the design.

The new construction is restricted to the farm area and clearing only and there will be no intrusion into the vegetated areas or Lewis Battery itself. With this in mind only 40% of the site will be developed.

The design of the building is to ensure the least visual impact into the Rock’s natural backdrop.

The new buildings are broken up by the use of recessed volumes and planes to reduce the massing and continuous lines and give shadow lines and voids.

“This approach is intended to echo the natural forms of vegetation and rocks in the backdrop,” said the statement.

The height will be a maximum of three levels to reduce the visual impact on its surroundings and green roofs will be included. Timber and stone will be used in the construction externally and internally.

To assist the breaking up of the building visually both solid and glass facades will be used. It will also include traditional styles such as louvred shutters.

To protect the birds in the Upper Rock, all glazed planes will have external louvres to minimise reflection and the potential impact on the birds.

All external terraces will feature extensive planting of native species.

The developer aims to use water harvesting, solar panels and wind power.

An historic interpretation of the Battery will be carried out. “The building will include a visitor’s centre which will overlook the battery and will offer information on its history and relevance,” said the design statement.

“The developer also proposes to work with local heritage bodies towards the reconditioning of the Battery its access path and its ancillary facilities, for safe access to visitors as part of greater Upper Rock walking tours,” the statement added.

To minimise the use of vehicles in the area the developer has made provisions for only two car parking spaces. With the use of electric cars to transport staff and guests.

The hotel will also be accessible with wide corridors, ramps, lifts and a maximum number of rooms will be equipped with inclusive bathrooms.