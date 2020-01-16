Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Applications for EU settlement scheme hit 2.7m

By Press Association
16th January 2020

By Flora Thompson, PA Home Affairs Correspondent

Some 163,300 EU citizens applied last month to live and work in the UK after Brexit.

The number of applications received for the EU Settlement Scheme in December takes the total number received by the end of that month to more than 2.7 million (2,756,100), according to the Home Office.

Overall, the number of applications finalised by the end of December was more than 2.45 million (2,450,100).

Of those dealt with in December (219,200), 55% were granted permanent leave to remain in the country, called settled status, and 44% were granted pre-settled status - which means they have temporary leave to remain and would need to apply again for permanent permission at a later date.

Six applications have now been refused on "suitability grounds", the Home Office report said.

