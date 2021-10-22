Applications open for GibTalks 2022

Applications are now open for the next GibTalks event that will return to the stage in February.

Organised by teacher and playwright, Julian Felice, along with Gibraltar Cultural Services, the event will be held in John Mackintosh Hall on Saturday, February 5.

Based on the successful TED Talks series, GibTalks will see a range of local speakers deliver fifteen minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal and the light-hearted as opposed to heavy-going academics.

The speakers will represent a cross-section of the community and will help to make up a rich and varied programme.

The organisers are inviting applications from members of the general public to speak at next year’s event.

Known as Vox Pop talks, these are four different ten-minute slots in which successful applicants will be able to speak about any topics they wish (within particular guidelines), all in keeping with the event’s aim to promote debate and discussion among the local community.

These will complement the regular fifteen-minute slots for invited speakers, the short-list for which has already been finalised.

There are a number of different ways in which prospective speakers can express their interest and apply for these slots, such as emailing the organisers at gibtalks@hotmail.com; and contacting GibTalks via its Facebook page or on Twitter @gib_talks; or by leaving your name with the Events Department at Gibraltar Cultural Services, City Hall.

Applications for this segment will close on Monday November 29, 2021, after which a draw will be held to randomly allocate the four slots.

Successful applicants will be contacted shortly thereafter with conditions and guidelines for their participation.