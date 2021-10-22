Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Applications open for GibTalks 2022

Julian Felice launches an edition of GibTalks.

By Chronicle Staff
22nd October 2021

Applications are now open for the next GibTalks event that will return to the stage in February.

Organised by teacher and playwright, Julian Felice, along with Gibraltar Cultural Services, the event will be held in John Mackintosh Hall on Saturday, February 5.

Based on the successful TED Talks series, GibTalks will see a range of local speakers deliver fifteen minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal and the light-hearted as opposed to heavy-going academics.

The speakers will represent a cross-section of the community and will help to make up a rich and varied programme.
The organisers are inviting applications from members of the general public to speak at next year’s event.

Known as Vox Pop talks, these are four different ten-minute slots in which successful applicants will be able to speak about any topics they wish (within particular guidelines), all in keeping with the event’s aim to promote debate and discussion among the local community.

These will complement the regular fifteen-minute slots for invited speakers, the short-list for which has already been finalised.

There are a number of different ways in which prospective speakers can express their interest and apply for these slots, such as emailing the organisers at gibtalks@hotmail.com; and contacting GibTalks via its Facebook page or on Twitter @gib_talks; or by leaving your name with the Events Department at Gibraltar Cultural Services, City Hall.

Applications for this segment will close on Monday November 29, 2021, after which a draw will be held to randomly allocate the four slots.

Successful applicants will be contacted shortly thereafter with conditions and guidelines for their participation.

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for National Theatre project

Thu 21st Oct, 2021

Local News

New applications filed with Town Planner

Thu 21st Oct, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar Government seals Eastside deal with TNG Global valued at £330m

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

King George V application up before DPC today

Thu 21st Oct, 2021

Local News

UK and Spain set out traditional positions at UN, with an eye on future

Thu 21st Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Jesse Mclaren: A Life in the Industry and How Covid Helped Spark his Creativity

22nd October 2021

Features
Noah Segui awarded Sea Scout of the Year

20th October 2021

Features
Public learns to ‘Restart a Heart’ on awareness day

20th October 2021

Features
Mayor visits Notre Dame Lower Primary School

20th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021