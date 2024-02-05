Appreciation: In appreciation of Lady Luce

by Anthony J. P. Lombard

Permit me to add my modest voice in praise and appreciation of the late Lady Luce, whose unfortunate demise you recently reported.

I came to know Lady Luce, as a result of my then membership of the Red Cross Committee, and of which Governor’s wives were Honorary Presidents. Moreover, in those days, the Committee would meet in The Convent and as was then graciously provided by the Office of the Governor. Lady Luce was a keen hands-on member of the Red Cross, and always fully supported the hard work of the impressive array of local personalities on the Committee, individuals like, for example, Rosie Isola, Rosemarie Azopardi, Baby Sacarello, Tessa Imossi, Marivic Peralta, Bernine Bassadone, Margaret Giraldi, and Charles Montegriffo, to name but a few.

ENGLISH ROSE

Needless to say, Lady Luce was the epitome of a typical ‘English Rose’, and so her Christian name suited her completely.

Moreover, she was a perfect lady, gracious and respectful, plus with an engaging and welcoming sense of humour, as often led to hilarious bouts of jolly laughter.

In the circumstances, her obituary in The Times wholly fell in line with the Vicereine I had had the pleasure of knowing.

However, regretfully and surprisingly, none of the rightful laments, recording her passing, mentioned what, I believe, was one of her most enduring contributions to Gibraltar, and which was her promotion and spearheading of the comprehensive and so very tasteful and impressive refurbishment of the interior of The Convent, as resulted in such a grand renewal of the major rooms of the building, and as was so necessary for the proper state and status of the abode of the Sovereign’s Representative.

Further, and with modesty aside, I am proud to confess I was able to convince Lady Luce to write an article for the Gibraltar Heritage Journal, in respect of all those works, with full illustrations, and as would record for posterity the extent of the works in question and so her incredible contribution to the necessary refurbishment and renewed splendour of the residency, and as is found in Volume 7 of the Gibraltar Heritage Journal, 2000, at pages 81 to 89.

As may be imagined, and given her typical English reserve, Lady Luce was not at all keen in featuring, or taking any credit for the same. However, I am delighted to say, I, eventually, succeeded in convincing her as to the importance in recording matters for posterity, and for the benefit of our historical record, and so it came to pass.

Lady Luce’s article is a readable, informative, and captivating, demonstrating the scope of all her work, plus her interesting historical deductions, as to when some additions to the building may have taken place, as further added to the building’s overall history.

It also proved how incredibly badly the fabric of the building and its state of decoration had deteriorated, given, for example, when it rained, and due to the leaking roofs, rows of dustbins had to be placed in the ballroom and passage ways, regardless of what function was taking place, to collect the dripping water!

In the event, the re-roofing of The Convent was generously undertaken by the Gibraltar Government, and at considerable expense.

Thereafter, the FCO provided funding to commence the restoration and decorating of the drawing room and small dining room, which she rightly described as ‘handsome rooms’, but which had become run down, with patches of rust showing through the walls.

As a result, the rooms were given proper ceilings.

However, the yellow colour was achieved by accident, and as a consequence of a cousin of Lady Luce flicking with her through the FCO book of swatches, and advising her on the same.

All the curtains, upholstery and carpet laying was undertaken by Gibraltarian firms. Whilst she, understandably, found patterns worrying, once she got started she enjoyed the exercise.

She also visited The Government Art Collection, in the UK, and ascertained what was suitable for Gibraltar, and as led to the selection of ‘HMS Victory being towed into Gibraltar’, by Clarkson Stanfield [1793-1867], and which, to this day, still hangs, over the fire place, in the drawing room.

She also obtained the framed set of ‘Carter’ prints, as well as the prints of ‘Wellington’ and ‘Nelson’, which now hang in the two rooms.

She equally moved a set of ‘Drinkwater’ engravings and the drawing of ‘Lord Heathfield’ into the small dinning room.

The combination of all those pictures and prints, together with what she described as Adrian Cabedo’s “atmospheric painting of the Rock” resulted in the two rooms being entirely hung with pictures which depicted Gibraltar, and aside of the paintings on either side of the fire place in the drawing room, which are of the Grand Harbour of Malta, but which Lady Luce felt enjoyed some relevance to Gibraltar, given the many Gibraltarians who enjoy Maltese descent.

As to the carpets she added borders, resisting a patterned carpet, as might make the house look like a hotel.

Lady Luce also added curtains to the passages ways, upon the previously bare windows and found additional furniture to render it all less institutional.

She equally exposed the marble titles in the entrance hall and cleaned and polished them, as rendered it all a fitting entrance to an historic dwelling.

Furthermore, Lady Luce added the painting of the young Queen Victoria to all of the others of Gibraltar hanging in the passage ways. It was relocated from the ballroom, and she was particularly pleased with the effect. As she observed: ‘Queen Victoria’s portrait, as you came up the stairs and into the passage, proved appropriate and welcoming; most especially, when the major alterations and refurbishments in The Convent were undertaken during her reign, including the Main Street gable façade and the Banqueting Hall, in its present form’.

BALLROOM

The greatest challenge was the ballroom, which was in a parlous state, and given it seemed nothing had been done to the same since 1972.

It is, of course, a stunning room, created in the 19th century, out of the west end of the King’s Chapel.

The funding was similarly provided by the FCO.

Lady Luce described the lighting at the time: as “a disaster”, with three large cinema type ceiling lights, and one of which crashed down the day before a coffee morning!

Prior to the ballroom works, Lady Luce was gifted a sketch of the ballroom decorated for the birthday of William IV in 1836, and as is now hanging in the ballroom. The sketch shows the big proscenium arch was not there, at the time. However, other items, in that sketch she recognised as still being around the house.

In attempting to select an appropriate colour for that state room, Lady Luce was able to avail herself of the advice of a professional colour consultant from London, who came out for three weeks, and mixed numerous paint colour options, as they sought a tone which would suit the age and importance of the room.

Subsequently, the colour of the ceiling and other features had to be decided upon. Pure white, in decorating terms, is relatively modern and would not have been used in the 19th century so they went for varying shades of stone, with the architectural details picked out in different shades to give depth and light.

Local firms made good the damaged walls. Beautiful gold damask brocade curtains were similarly produced locally. The old sofas found in the room, were the same as those depicted in the 1836 sketch. The pictures were re-hanged, but their locations were reorganized.

Lastly, the lighting had to be resolved and chandeliers were sent from London and assembled here. It was the first time that chandeliers were installed in the ballroom. With their installation the ballroom was complete.

Lord and Lady Luce also donated a fountain for the Cloister, as their gift to The Convent. It was found for them in Madrid and now stands in the centre of the Cloister.

The bedrooms were subjected to small alterations, plus the addition of new carpets and curtains, and counterpanes. She also renamed the three visitors’ upstairs rooms as ‘Eliott’, ‘Rooke’ and ‘Nelson’. The Royal Suite on the ground floor was also re-carpeted and the bathroom was renovated.

Following her sterling efforts, I had hoped that Lady Luce would be bestowed with a Heritage Award, in rightful recognition of her work.

However, alas, none materialized, and as, sadly, proved but yet another example in the local blight affecting necessary due recognitions, and as I have often expressed in respect of State Awards.

Needless to say, it was a privilege and pleasure to have known Lady Luce and in the millennial prayer of the Church: “In paradisum deducant te Angeli … et … aeternam habeas requiem”.