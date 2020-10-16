AquaGib enhances paperless operation with digital forms

AquaGib application forms are now available online and can be completed by using an electronic signature as the company increases its digital offering during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company says this was the next step for AquaGib to continue to support its customers’ needs, while enabling customers to observe social distancing measures.

It adds that this service enhances its “paperless operation” and is in line with the Government’s Go Green initiative.

“All our forms were previously available in PDF, meaning that they could be completed and printed at home, but still needed to be physically returned, either in person or by mail,” a statement from AquaGib read.

“Now this final step has been replaced with the e-signature system, meaning that printing and returning a physical copy is no longer a requirement.”

“The process is very simple. All forms are available on our website (www.aquagib.gi), in the Customer Service section.”

“By submitting your email, you will receive an email from our service provider Sign Request, with a link to the form, ready to be completed 100% online.”

“Once electronically signed by you, this form will be processed by our Customer Service Team.”

Paul Singleton, Managing Director of AquaGib, said: "We try to stay focused on making all interactions with AquaGib as simple and effective as possible for our customers.”

“This year we have seen huge changes in the way we live and conduct business. Every step we make in our digital transformation is focused on making life easier for our customers and we're very happy to be able to offer the electronic signature service for forms to our customers.”

“Whilst also doing our little bit to save our planet by promoting the use of paperless applications."

Minister for Digital and Financial Service the Hon Albert Isola, who is Chair of AquaGib, said: “Across Government we are working hard to deliver more and more services online.”

“This is especially relevant at this difficult time so the work AquaGib has completed in delivering this service is most welcome.”

Visit www.aquagib.gi to access the online forms in the Customer Services section.

But AquaGib added that the public counter is still open on an appointment basis for those customers that cannot use this new facility.

Please email them on customerservice@aquagib.gi or call on 20041288 arrange an appointment.