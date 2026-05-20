Arias-Vasquez hears from businesses ahead of Treaty implementation

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has continued meeting local businesses ahead of the provisional implementation of the Treaty.

Ms Arias-Vasquez recently visited a number of shops on Main Street, including Marble Arc, Valmar Pharmacy, Holland and Barrett, Oakberry, Music Corner, Seruya and Gela’ Ti Amo.

The meetings focused on practical issues affecting retailers and their views ahead of implementation.

She also visited Gib Maroc to discuss operational considerations facing the business and the wider implications of the new arrangements.

The visits follow an earlier programme of engagement with businesses across key sectors, including Bassadone Automotive Group, Restsso, Saccone and Speed and Peninsula Petroleum.

The Government said it continues to work closely with the business community to understand operational concerns, discuss transitional arrangements and ensure readiness across sectors.

The Business Transition Advisory Group is due to meet again this week, with Ms Arias-Vasquez expected to continue discussions with business representatives.

“Engagement with the business community remains one of my key priorities as we move towards the implementation of the Treaty,” she said.

“These visits are extremely useful because they allow me to hear directly from businesses about the practical realities they are facing, whether that is from large operators, specialist importers or retailers on Main Street.”

“I am grateful to all those businesses who have taken the time to meet with me and to share their views so constructively. Their feedback is important and helps inform the work being undertaken by Government as we prepare for this next phase.”

Ms Arias-Vasquez said she was also looking forward to the next meeting of the Business Transition Advisory Group.

“BTAG continues to be an important forum for direct and constructive engagement with the business community and I look forward to discussing the latest position with the group and continuing that practical dialogue,” she said.

“The Treaty represents a significant opportunity for Gibraltar, but we must ensure that implementation is handled carefully and practically. That is why we will continue to engage, continue to listen and continue to provide further information to businesses as soon as it is available.”