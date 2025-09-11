Arias-Vasquez hosts Chair of All-Party Parliamentary Group for Gibraltar

The Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, recently hosted UK Member of Parliament and Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Gibraltar, Amanda Martin, during a visit to St Bernard’s Hospital.

The Gibraltar Health Authority’s Director General, Medical Director and Acting Director of Nursing joined the visit, which included a presentation on services and strategic priorities. The programme also featured tours of the new Oncology Suite under construction, the Cardiac Catheterisation Lab, the Accident and Emergency Department, the Primary Care Centre and the Children’s Health Centre.

GHA Director General Kevin McGee said: “We were delighted to welcome Ms Amanda Martin MP and to provide her with an insight into the progress we are making across our services."

“It is important that our partners and supporters in the UK understand the scale of transformation underway within the GHA, and we greatly appreciate the opportunity to highlight the dedication of our staff and the improvements we are delivering for patients.”

Ms Arias-Vasquez said: “It was a privilege to host Amanda in her capacity as Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Gibraltar and to share with her the important work being done at the Gibraltar Health Authority."

“Her visit allowed us to showcase both our achievements and the challenges we face in delivering world-class healthcare."

“For a community of our size, it is remarkable that we now have services such as our own Cardiac Catheterisation Lab and a new, much larger, Oncology Suite on the way."

“We greatly value the support of the APPG in ensuring Gibraltar’s voice is heard at Westminster and I would like to thank Amanda for her time today.”