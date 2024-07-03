Government publishes business strategic plan
A strategic plan setting out the Government’s business goals for the next three years was published on Wednesday, the Minister for Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez announced. The plan was published alongside an annual report for business, with the core aim of the strategy “to make business easy”. Plan details four strategic goals to be implemented by...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here