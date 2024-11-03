Arias-Vasquez shines light on structure of power station battery project
The Battery Energy Storage Station (BESS) projected for the North Mole will reinvest “carbon credits” purchased by the Gibraltar Electricity Authority (GEA) for future green and renewable projects on the Rock. This was revealed in the recent session of Parliament where the Minister for Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, gave details on the financing for the BESS...
