Arias-Vasquez takes over as Chair of GHA Board

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, chaired a meeting of the newly restructured Gibraltar Health Authority Board for the first time on Monday.

Mrs Arias-Vasquez took over the role as Chair of the GHA Board, in a bid to increase accountability.

The Government said this change to the board would ensure the effective political and administrative oversight of the health budget.

Joining the Minister on the GHA Board for the first time was the Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez, who has been appointed Vice-Chair, and the Financial Secretary Charles Santos, who joins as a board member.

According to the Government these changes will facilitate effective budgetary oversight and will support the efficient allocation of resources in alignment with wider Government policy.

In her opening address to the Board, Mrs Arias-Vasquez detailed some of the core principals which should guide the entire board in their decision making.

She explained that at the centre of every decision must be the patient and that every decision, whether medical, policy or financial in nature should be driven by the question ‘How does this benefit the patient?’

"I am delighted to have chaired my first meeting of the GHA Board [on Monday],” Mrs Arias-Vasquez said.

“The cost of delivering free healthcare in Gibraltar is huge and represents the largest area of Government expenditure.”

“The GHA and ERS together have received approximately £182 million of taxpayers’ money this financial year and ensuring that these funds are used in the best possible way for the benefit of our community is one of the main aims of the Board.”

“We, as a Government, are absolutely committed to preserving and protecting free healthcare, but it is important that we streamline processes and increase efficiencies across the board to ensure this is possible.”

“Having a motivated and valued workforce is also hugely important and I have asked the Board today to ensure that every effort is made, from Board level down, to ensure that members of staff feel respected, cared for and valued.”

“I want to ensure that the key question that is being asked whenever a decision is being made at every level is ‘what if this individual were a family member of mine?’”

“Having a motivated and valued workforce is important to ensure that those questions get asked.”

Mrs Arias-Vasquez also spoke about the importance of valuing GHA staff at every level and said she was committed to overseeing a board that was proud of its staff and that valued every member of staff’s role.

The Government added that the GHA will maintain its clinical independence, with all medical and clinical decisions not being made political.

“The role of the Government, through its representation on the Board, is confined to the setting of policies and providing the necessary oversight of the budget,” the statement said.

The new GHA Board is constituted as follows:

Chair, Minster for Health and Care: The Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez

Vice Chair, Chief Secretary: Glendon Martinez

Director General: Kevin McGee

Medical Director: Mark Garcia

Director of Nursing and Ambulance Service: Sandra Gracia

Director of Finance: Lysandra Debono (Ag)

Director of Workforce: Nicholas Richardson (in capacity as HMGoG Director of Personnel and Development)

Non-Executive Directors:

Charles Santos (in capacity as HMGoG Financial Secretary)

Norbert Borge

Naomi Hassan-Weisfogel

Hannah Pilcher

Marie Lou Guerrero