Mon 8th Sep, 2025

Arias-Vasquez to host GHA public meeting on October 9

By Chronicle Staff
8th September 2025

The next Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) public meeting will take place on October 9 at 6pm in the Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall. The session will be hosted by the Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez.

The agenda includes opening remarks from GHA Director General Kevin McGee, followed by an address from Mrs Arias-Vasquez. Presentations will then be delivered by Dr Roger Moore on Gibraltar’s new cardiac catheterisation laboratory and by Dr Helen Carter on the cervical screening programme and wider screening initiatives.

A question-and-answer session will follow, with closing remarks from both Mr McGee and Mrs Arias-Vasquez.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend to learn more about the GHA’s latest developments in cardiology and public health screening, and to share their views. Seating will be limited and early arrival is advised. Attendees with accessibility requirements are asked to notify the GHA in advance by emailing events@gha.gi.

Mrs Arias-Vasquez said: “These meetings are an important part of ensuring that not only do we inform the public of developments in the GHA but also listen to what they have to say.

“I look forward to engaging directly with the community on the 9th October.”

