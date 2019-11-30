Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 30th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Armstrong couple celebrate platinum wedding anniversary

By Eyleen Gomez
30th November 2019

Local couple John ‘Jack’ George Armstrong and Ana Lydia Armstrong (nee Danino) recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. The pair married on November 17, 1949 in St Joseph's Church. A 70th anniversary celebration was held with their daughter, Lyana Armstrong-Emery, grandson Adrian and great grandson Jon Anthony, and family from the UK who came over...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Average gaming sector salary in Gib rises to £83,441

Thu 28th Nov, 2019

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Govt investigates after trees are chopped down in North Gorge

Fri 29th Nov, 2019

UK/Spain News

Terror attacker in fake suicide vest shot dead by London police after 'killing two'

Fri 29th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Larry’s second home

30th November 2019

Features
Armstrong couple celebrate platinum wedding anniversary

30th November 2019

Local News
In a Rosia garden, an old mulberry tree takes pride of place

29th November 2019

Local News
Govt investigates after trees are chopped down in North Gorge

29th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019