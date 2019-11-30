Armstrong couple celebrate platinum wedding anniversary
Local couple John ‘Jack’ George Armstrong and Ana Lydia Armstrong (nee Danino) recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. The pair married on November 17, 1949 in St Joseph's Church. A 70th anniversary celebration was held with their daughter, Lyana Armstrong-Emery, grandson Adrian and great grandson Jon Anthony, and family from the UK who came over...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here