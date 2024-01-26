Army Judo Competition Medals

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment brought home medals from the Army Judo Championships.

“After months of preparation, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment sent a team of Judokas over to the UK to compete in the Army Championships, hosted at the Army School of Physical Training in Aldershot, Hampshire.

“Open to all Regulars and Reservists, the event saw competitors from several units across the British Army testing their strength and skill in brutally demanding bouts.

“Warrant Officer 2 (WO2) Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor was triumphant once again winning gold in the Heavyweight Masters and Individual open over 100kg event.

“Cementing himself as the Army’s Heavyweight champion, WO2 Jeffries-Mor displayed his tenacity over the course of nine bouts, defeating most of his opponents within the first few minutes of engaging. His mastery of the art came forth as he dominated the tempo of each fight against a series of other over 100kg Heavyweight black belts as he fought the continued mounting fatigue, battling through adversaries all the way to the podium.

“Training under him, it was Major Dayan Pozo’s first attempt at competing in a Judo tournament, and although a novice Judoka, he managed to bring back a gold and a bronze medal within his respective events and weight class of under 90kgs.”

Corporal Bradley Morris-McKenzie also brought home a silver medal within the Intermediate under 90kg category with a spectacular throw resulting in applause from everyone present due to the difficulty in its execution.

“All in all, a great result for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, now looking ahead to the Inter-Services competition later in the year,” said spokesperson.