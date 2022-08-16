Arnold Rogers and Tamara Tsiklauri win Carrera Nocturna

There was a podium finish for both Arnold Rogers and Tamara Tsiklauri in their respective categories in the 15km Carrera Nocturna de La Línea last a Saturday 13th August.

The Carrera Nocturna was the third in a series of five “Circuito Nocturno de la Diputación de Cádiz” races being run.

With over 300 participants Rogers was to finish first overall with a time of 50:54 followed closely by Jamadi Rakdni Ibáñez and Antonio Rodríguez Bustillos.

Tamara Tsiklauri with a time of 1:06:30 was to finish 14th overall, once again showing her strength in the field and claiming the women’s title. Closely behind her in 16th overall was another known Gibraltar athlete Louis Hook.

Gibraltar also saw representation in the Moon Trial in Barbate where Ian Howes and Monique Howes, along with Christian Celecia are among runners known to have completed the 19km trial run across the Parque Natural de la Breña and Marismas de Barbate.

