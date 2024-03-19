Around 300 people march for Palestine and peace
By Eyleen Gomez and Brian Reyes About 300 people took part in a march, from Casemates to Convent Place, on Monday evening calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Carrying Palestine flags and placards, the protestors gathered at 5pm in Casemates before setting off on a slow march up Main Street, building numbers as they went...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here