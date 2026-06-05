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Fri 5th Jun, 2026

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Local News

ARRISE donates £5,000 to CareLink Baby Bank

By Chronicle Staff
5th June 2026

ARRISE has donated £5,000 to CareLink to support its Baby Bank service, which provides essential items and practical assistance to families with young children across Gibraltar.

The donation will help the charity respond to increased demand from families facing financial hardship during the early years of a child’s life.

CareLink said the funding would be used to purchase larger items of baby equipment that were not regularly donated or needed to be bought new for safety and hygiene reasons.

It will also be used to buy clothing for children aged three to five, where demand often exceeds available supplies, and to improve storage at CareLink’s Hub, where donated items are sorted and distributed.

CareLink co-ordinator Stephane Yeo said, “This generous donation is very much appreciated and comes at a time when we are seeing increased demand for Baby Bank support. The funding will enable us to purchase essential equipment and clothing that are often in short supply, while also helping us improve the storage and organisation of donated items at our Hub.”

“We are profoundly grateful to ARRISE for its support and commitment to helping families within our community. CareLink would like to thank ARRISE for its generosity and for supporting the charity's ongoing mission to provide practical assistance to vulnerable families across Gibraltar."

ARRISE chief executive Paul Dever said, “At ARRISE, we believe in supporting the communities where our people live and work. CareLink's Baby Bank provides a vital service to families across Gibraltar, and we are proud to contribute to an initiative that delivers such meaningful and practical support.”

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