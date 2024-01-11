Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

ART COLLECTORS Memories and friendships bundled with art

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
11th January 2024

In this week-long series, the Chronicle explores the local art scene from a different perspective, instead of talking to the artists holding the art exhibition, interviewing those who buy and collect the art on show. Inside the walls of an old town home lies what could be the largest private collection of the late Mario...

