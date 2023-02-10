Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Feb, 2023

Art exhibition held for Children’s Mental Health Week

By Chronicle Staff
10th February 2023

An art exhibition for Children’s Mental Health Week is currently being held at the GEMA Gallery in Montagu Bastion.

The theme of the exhibition is ‘Let’s Connect’ and encourages children to build friendships.

Over the last few weeks, members of Gibraltar’s youth clubs have been holding workshops to explore the connections between people in family and society, and how these social interconnections nurture and reinforce emotional and mental well-being.

The workshops culminated in a weekend residence at the Europa Retreat Centre, where they were visited by the Minister for Youth, Steven Linares.

The art exhibition is the result of these discussions, with members of the Gibraltar Youth Service, Youth Committee, Youth Café and Mingle expressing their ideas on the subject in a variety of mediums, from animation and photography to painting and collage making.

The Minister and members of the Youth Committee formally opened the exhibition and it is open to the public until Monday, February 13, 2023.

The GEMA gallery is located on Line Wall Road and is open from Monday-Friday 11-3pm.

