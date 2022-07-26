Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Art lessons in nature in the heart of town

Pics by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
26th July 2022

Two avid art students took part in Giorann Henshaw’s art class in Commonwealth Park on Tuesday morning, as part of the GSLA summer sports programme.

Ms Henshaw usually teaches children during the school term but has been taking part in the summer sports programme. Her on the last lesson is next Tuesday.

“I picked Commonwealth Park because it is so beautiful in the morning, the trees cover us from the heat and I love nature,” she said.

“When I do outdoor painting with [the children], I try to keep it with nature. Because when I give lessons at home it is inside. We do still life or from books, but this is different. This is nicer.”

Philip Schäwel, 9, was painting a picture of the bridge over the pond using water-based paints.

He is a fan of art and, while he loves drawing trees, he will turn his hand to anything.

“Sometimes I head into the dining room and get some colours and draw whatever,” he said.

He had a drawing pad with him and was able to show a little of his portfolio to the Chronicle.

He was about to focus on mixing colours together to make brown so he could paint the bridge.

Under the guidance of Ms Henshaw, he planned to add some of the colourful koi into his painting.

Also at the class was Ashton Caetano, 15, who is taking part to help him with his art GCSE.

“I am doing a picture of the old ruined houses that have been abandoned in the Upper Town,” he said.

He likes Commonwealth Park as a place to paint as it was very “calming” and away from the heat.

“I have never painted outside before, this is a new experience,” he said, adding that he enjoyed it working there.

Most Read

Local News

Hottest night on record? ‘Quite likely’

Tue 26th Jul, 2022

Local News

Intense heat and extreme danger as firefighters battle tunnel blaze

Tue 26th Jul, 2022

Brexit

Commons committee publishes summary of meeting with Blue ID residents

Sat 23rd Jul, 2022

Local News

Fog impacts inbound flights again

Mon 25th Jul, 2022

Local News

Tourism bounces back from Covid but future weighs heavy for sector

Mon 25th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Intense heat and extreme danger as firefighters battle tunnel blaze

26th July 2022

Local News
Hottest night on record? ‘Quite likely’

26th July 2022

Local News
HMS Trent welcomes visitors as open day highlights Rock’s ‘essential’ support role

25th July 2022

Local News
Charles Santos appointed Financial Secretary as Albert Mena announces return to legal practice

25th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022