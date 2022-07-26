Art lessons in nature in the heart of town

Two avid art students took part in Giorann Henshaw’s art class in Commonwealth Park on Tuesday morning, as part of the GSLA summer sports programme.

Ms Henshaw usually teaches children during the school term but has been taking part in the summer sports programme. Her on the last lesson is next Tuesday.

“I picked Commonwealth Park because it is so beautiful in the morning, the trees cover us from the heat and I love nature,” she said.

“When I do outdoor painting with [the children], I try to keep it with nature. Because when I give lessons at home it is inside. We do still life or from books, but this is different. This is nicer.”

Philip Schäwel, 9, was painting a picture of the bridge over the pond using water-based paints.

He is a fan of art and, while he loves drawing trees, he will turn his hand to anything.

“Sometimes I head into the dining room and get some colours and draw whatever,” he said.

He had a drawing pad with him and was able to show a little of his portfolio to the Chronicle.

He was about to focus on mixing colours together to make brown so he could paint the bridge.

Under the guidance of Ms Henshaw, he planned to add some of the colourful koi into his painting.

Also at the class was Ashton Caetano, 15, who is taking part to help him with his art GCSE.

“I am doing a picture of the old ruined houses that have been abandoned in the Upper Town,” he said.

He likes Commonwealth Park as a place to paint as it was very “calming” and away from the heat.

“I have never painted outside before, this is a new experience,” he said, adding that he enjoyed it working there.