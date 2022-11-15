Art marks two recent landmarks in Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s history
At a reception in Grand Battery after the Royal gun salute to mark King Charles’s 74th birthday, his first on the throne, two paintings recording recent landmarks in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s history were unveiled. Honorary Colonel of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Lt Col (Retd) Francis Brancato, addressed guests including the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here