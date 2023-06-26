Art on show at Westside students’ exhibition

Westside School A-Level students have displayed their art in the Fine Arts Gallery for an end of the academic year exhibition.

The exhibition opened on Wednesday evening, with the art in various mediums lining the walls of the Gallery.

The exhibition is a celebration of students' hard work and artistic achievements throughout the past two academic years.

The public can visit the gallery to view the students’ artwork from 9am - 4pm Monday through Friday, until June 30.