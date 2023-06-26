Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 26th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Art on show at Westside students’ exhibition

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
26th June 2023

Westside School A-Level students have displayed their art in the Fine Arts Gallery for an end of the academic year exhibition.

The exhibition opened on Wednesday evening, with the art in various mediums lining the walls of the Gallery.

The exhibition is a celebration of students' hard work and artistic achievements throughout the past two academic years.

The public can visit the gallery to view the students’ artwork from 9am - 4pm Monday through Friday, until June 30.

Most Read

Local News

Racing yachts in close encounter with orcas off Gibraltar

Fri 23rd Jun, 2023

Local News

FATF keeps Gibraltar on grey list despite ‘good progress’

Fri 23rd Jun, 2023

Local News

Globix director misses court date as liquidators reveal lavish spending

Tue 13th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for ‘Monument Place and Monument Plaza’

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

Rainbow colours fill Casemates for Pride

Sat 24th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Short Story Competition 2023 Schools Years 8 to 10 Winner Rachel Hassan ‘The Voice of the Rain’

23rd June 2023

Features
Short Story Competition 2023 Schools Years 8 to 10 Runner-up Chava Bayles ‘Like an Eagle’

23rd June 2023

Features
Celebrating ‘Divas’ with GAMPA

22nd June 2023

Features
Cruz Herrera, the hidden artist

21st June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023