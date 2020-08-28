Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Aug, 2020

Artists give frontline workers ‘recognition they deserve’ in new exhibition

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
28th August 2020

An art exhibition celebrating frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic on the Rock is open at the GEMA Gallery in Montagu Bastion. Minister for Culture Dr John Cortes launched the exhibition during a small ceremony on Monday. The project was established as part of Gibraltar Cultural Services cultural development drive during social lockdown with over...

