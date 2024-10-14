As Lammy meets EU foreign ministers, Albares says Gib deal must figure in UK/EU reset

Spain wants to see agreement on a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar as part of the UK’s efforts to reset its relations with the bloc, the country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

Jose Manuel Albares was speaking to reporters as he arrived in Luxembourg for a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council that will also be attended by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Mr Lammy will meet with EU ministers to discuss the UK’s co-operation on the Middle East crisis and the war in Ukraine.

It is the first time in two years a Foreign Secretary will join the group of 27 EU ministers, with the UK Government aiming to signal their reset of European relations.

“Delighted to be here at the Foreign Affairs Council for this historic moment that marks our EU reset, and delighted to talk to 27 member states and their foreign ministers about important issues of European security,” Mr Lammy said as he arrived for the meeting.

“The UK and Europe’s security is indivisible. And at this time, whether it is the aggression of Russia in Ukraine, the tremendous issues and conflicts in the Middle east, or global affairs and geopolitical affairs more generally, it's hugely important that the United Kingdom and Europe remain steadfast and clear.”

Mr Albares also highlighted security issues in his comments to the press but said too that he would use the meeting as an opportunity to discuss UK/Spain relations with Mr Lammy, including the negotiation for the Gibraltar treaty.

“I will tell him that Spain wants the closest relationship possible with the United Kingdom, that the United Kingdom continues to be an indispensable ally for European and NATO security, and that there are many areas in which we can progress,” Mr Albares said.

“I will also remind him that, of course, for that close relationship between the UK and the EU that Spain desires to become reality as soon as possible, it’s important that the UK say yes once and for all to the generous, balanced agreement on Gibraltar that Spain has put on the table and which is beneficial for all parties.”

Mr Albares noted Spain was home to the largest number of expatriate Britons in the EU and had “enormous” shared interested including investments.

“But evidently, we have to resolve this situation in respect of Gibraltar,” he said.

As he has done repeatedly for many months, he said Spain and the EU had put forward a “balanced, generous agreement in line with EU acquis” that would guarantee the free movement of people and goods.

“There is no reason why the UK should not say yes to this agreement,” Mr Albares said.

“Without that yes, we wouldn’t understand [the UK] getting close to the EU when it doesn’t accept an agreement that respects the EU acquis on the Schengen zone and the Single Market.”

The UK and Gibraltar have repeatedly said they want to reach agreement on the treaty but also that each negotiating party’s red lines must be respected.

At present, both sides in the negotiation have put forward proposals and continue to negotiate in bid to reach common ground that is mutually acceptable to all.

After tensions flared up at the border last Friday, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said reaching agreement was the best way to protect the interests of communities on either said.

“I will continue betting on a UK/EU treaty, working towards it, putting sovereignty neutral proposals to resolve the last issues on the table and giving my all so that this process is a success,” he said.

“The ball is in Spain's court to accept those reasonable, balanced and imaginative proposals that guarantee the safety and security of the Schengen Area and the integrity of the Single Market.”