As Lathbury works continue MOUs are revised
Construction works at Lathbury Sports Complex continued today just days after Minister for Sport Steven Linares confirmed that delays in the completion of the works had been experienced. The complex, which was initially planned to have been competed by the end of this month is now expected to be finished towards the month of March....
