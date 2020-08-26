ASDAN success for British Forces children

Commodore Steve Dainton presented six children from the British Forces Gibraltar community with their ASDAN certificates.

The six children - Matilda Southern, Katherine Mellor, George Cawood, Ethan Todd, Hermione Stewart and Meaha Everson-Dunkley - completed the ASDAN programme this year after spending 60 hours volunteering during the summer programme 2019.

All the children achieved personal goals set to become a young leader through a varied programme of activities and personal reflection outside of formal education.

Cdre Dainton commended the children for their work.

“You should be really proud of what you have achieved, it is important to be role models and young children will be aspiring to be just like you in a couple of years,” Cdre Dainton said.

“It is also good to achieve something that will be recognised by employers in years to come. Well done.”

The short course in Leadership provided an opportunity to develop leadership knowledge and skills and how to use them effectively whilst evidencing the work they had done through creating a portfolio and recording their skills.

The ASDAN core skills they were required to evidence included learning, teamwork, coping with problems and the use of Information Technology, English and Mathematics.

Each young person taking part had to link their learning to each of these core skills which meant quite a lot of writing and reflecting on what they had achieved.

This was quite a challenge and they should be proud of the hard work and dedication they have demonstrated.

The socially-distanced presentation, attended by family members, took place in the Tower in the Naval Base.