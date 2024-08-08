Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Aug, 2024

Asgard Explorers visit Gibraltar for a Marine Science Camp

By Chronicle Staff
8th August 2024

The Nautilus Project recently hosted their second Marine Science camp.

The charity said that, despite their lack of resources, the camp was a huge success and brought the beginnings of a fostered relationship with the Asgard Explorers Scouts group from Hastings.

“The visiting Asgardians week long science program was jam packed with bio blitzing, citizen science, SUP, snorkelling, building plankton nets, kayaking, oyster surveying and more,” said TNP.

“Our thanks to everybody who made this possible especially Dr Sam Lew, Albert Tellez, Nigel Jeffries, Vincent Robba, Stephen Warr, Julian Valverde, MH Bland, In2Adventures and our great team of Summer Youth Monitors.”

