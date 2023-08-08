Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Aug, 2023

Asia Kent breaks her third long course Gibraltar record in Youth Commonwealth Games

By Stephen Ignacio
8th August 2023

Gibraltar swimmer Asia Kent has this afternoon broken her third long course swimming record
repeating a treble achievement which she completed last summer at the Commonwealth Games
in Birmingham.
After breaking the long course record for the 200m Breaststroke on Sunday she went on to break
the 50m breastroke record on Monday, with the latest record broken being the 100m
breastsroke long course record.
Asia Kent in 2022 broke all three records in a space of three days, achieving the same feat this
year at the Youth Commonwealth Games.
Her latest record broken as she now heads into the finals of the 100m Breaststroke where she
could still be capable of breaking yet another long course record.
Previous records
34.47 29 - July 2022 - new record now stands at 34.03
1:15.80 - 1st August 2022 - new record now stands at 1:13.33
2:43.98 - 31st July 2022 - new record now stands at 2:37.26
Asia Kent also holds two of the short course (25m) breastsroke records having broken the 50m
and 200m breastsroke record this summer at the Guernsey Island Games.

