Asia Kent produces more positives in the pool

Gibraltar swimmers continued producing positives in their heats in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this Saturday.

After seeing to national records broken on Friday by Aidan Carroll in the 50m butterfly and then Asia Kent in the 50m breaststroke Gibraltar swimmers returned to the pool with Asia Kent finishing third in her heat.

First up was Matt Savitz who was to finish with a 2:01.46 in the 200m freestyle heats this Saturday morning at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as swimmers continued to be the main focal point in the early morning sessions.

Matt was to finish 35th overall from 38 participants in the heats for the 200m Freestyle. Australia, Scotland, England and Wales dominating the top six positions.

Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 2

1 4

CAY James Richard ALLISON 0.71 1:54.14

2 2

BAH Luke-Kennedy THOMPSON 0.59 1:55.44 1.30

3 6

CYP Christos MANOLI 0.68 1:56.16 2.02

4 3

IOM Peter ALLEN 0.69 1:57.48 3.34

5 1

TAN Collins SALIBOKO 0.55 1:57.76 3.62

6 7

KEN Monyo MAINA 0.61 1:59.72 5.58

7 5

JEY Ollie BREHAUT 0.62 2:00.62 6.48

8 8

GIB Matt Dylan SAVITZ 0.69 2:01.46 7.32

Asia Kent, who on Friday broke the Gibraltar National Record in the 50m breaststroke with a 34.37 in her heats, was back in the pool on Saturday morning in the 50m freestyle heats.

She was to finish third in her heat beating swimmers from St Vincent, Turk and Caicos, Maldives, Tongo and Sierra Leone.

She was to finish with a 29.17.

She was to finish 55th ranked from 70 swimmers that entered the 50m breaststroke heats.

Rank Lane CGA Name Reaction Time

R.T. Time Gap Record Qualification

1 2

CAY Sierrah BROADBELT 0.77 28.13

2 3

SVG Jamie JOACHIM 0.69 28.88 0.75

3 4

GIB Asia KENT 0.74 29.17 1.04

4 6

SVG Abigail DESHONG 0.60 29.37 1.24

5 5

TCA Arleigha HALL 0.75 29.45 1.32

6 7

TGA Charissa PANUVE 0.59 30.35 2.22

7 8

MDV Hamna AHMED 0.59 30.88 2.75

8 1

SLE Tity DUMBUYA 0.79 31.27 3.14