Asia Kent reached finals of 200m Breaststroke in Commonwealth Youth Games
Gibraltar swimmer Asia Kent reached the finals of the 200m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Youth Games this Sunday having finished her heat in fourth place with a time of 2:37.26.
The Gibraltar swimmer finished seventh overall in the heats rankings although she was to drop in her time in the finals finishing with a 2:39.14.
She is expected to be back in action today in the 50m breaststroke.
In the 50m butterfly Merrick Kent was to finish with a time of 38.11 finishing eighth in his heat, whilst finishing seven ting in the 200m freestyle with a time of 2:05.79.