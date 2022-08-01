Asia Kent smashes another swim national record

Gibraltar female swimmer Asia Kent smashed her way into the Gibraltar swimming national records once again in 100m Breaststroke.

With a time of 1:15:80 Asia Kent recorded her third Gibraltar national record in as many days having already broken the Women's 50m Freestyle in 34.47 and the 200 Breaststroke with a time of 2:43:98.

Along with John Paul Balloqui and Aidan Carroll Gibraltar’s swimmers are becoming the stars of the Gibraltar team with their national record breaking performances.

Asia Kent was to finish 21st overall from a field of 29 swimmers competing in ten 100m breaststroke, three seconds away from qualification in the top 16.