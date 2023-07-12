Asia Kent takes bronze in 100m breaststroke
By Eyleen Gomez in Guernsey Asia Kent took bronze in the 100m breaststroke in a time of 1:12:48 on Wednesday evening, making it her second medal of the Island Games. Merrick Kent qualified for the Men’s 200m individual medley on Wednesday morning, when he took 8th place in the preliminaries in a time of 1:02.11....
