assistance from FIBA Europe
FIBA Europe President Turgay Demirel (Turkey) has set up a Working Group, comprising himself, the 3 Vice Presidents, Jean-Pierre Siutat (France), Carmen Tocala (Rumania) and John Gonçalves (Gibraltar), and the Executive Director Europe, Kamil Novak (Czech Republic), to prepare a programme of assistance to the 50 National Federations post the COVID – 19 crisis, to...
