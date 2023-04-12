Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Athletes in London and Spain

By Eyleen Gomez
12th April 2023

Locally runner collectively ran over 231km and raised £5,500 for both GibSams and Tommys when they completed the London Landmarks half marathon on April 2.
Running for GibSams was Christian Navas who completed the course in 1:26:02; Gail Navas in 1:39:45; Stephanie Campbell in 1:59:36; Charlotte Ward in 1:59:13, Emma Foy in 1:59:12; Wendy Garro in 2:06:422; Melanie Figueras in 2:13:52; Joanne Camporese in 2:51:14; Melanie Jackson in 2:51:14. Together they raised over £5,000 for GibSams.
Running for Tommys was Lesley Jackson in a time of 2:01:58 and Georgina Owen in 2:31:22.
A group running closer to home took on Sierra Carbonera, known in the running circle as Pasta Mountain, on the same day.
The race on the mountain behind La Linea has two distances 26km and 16km. It starts in Santa Margarita.
Taking on the 16km was Antonio Torres Diaz in 1:48:42; Michael Rugeroni in 1:56:43; Shane Bassett in 1:59:18; Catalin Lopatnic Andrei in 2:14:05; Vicky Fendley in 2:30:35; Reda Rimkute in 2:30:19 and Cassandra Gaivizo in 2:39:47.

