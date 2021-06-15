Athletes prepare by running in Spain
The GAAA announced the seven runners who will be attending the European Athletics Team Championships in Limassol Cyprus. The seven athletes will be competing between June 19 to 20th. The runners representing Gibraltar are. Sean Collado Craig Gill Leon Gordon Sean Penalver Norcady Reyes Arnold Rogers Salvador Ziblim Local athletes have been preparing for the...
