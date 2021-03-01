Athletes return to track for training
Track athletes who have been without proper competition since last March returned to the track this week to catch up on much needed track training. Although Lourdians juniors will have to wait due to a decision to delay the restart whilst limited numbers are allowed most other teams were back on the track this week....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here