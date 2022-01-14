Athletes took part in Antequerra indoor meet
Local youth athletes participated in an indoor sprint meeting in Antequerra last weekend with some personal best achieved by sprinters. The participation in Antequerra comes at a time when local sprinters continue to be limited to their options in Gibraltar. Antequerra athletics meetings have also been among one of the regular visits by local athletes...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here