Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Athletes took part in Antequerra indoor meet

By Stephen Ignacio
14th January 2022

Local youth athletes participated in an indoor sprint meeting in Antequerra last weekend with some personal best achieved by sprinters. The participation in Antequerra comes at a time when local sprinters continue to be limited to their options in Gibraltar. Antequerra athletics meetings have also been among one of the regular visits by local athletes...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Plans for Line Wall Road refurbishment and apartments filed

Thu 13th Jan, 2022

Local News

Oil fire sets Ocean Village restaurant ablaze

Wed 12th Jan, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Local News

Customs vessel recovers Guardia Civil tender boat lost during chase

Wed 12th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Calls for international youth tournaments

14th January 2022

Sports
Women’s internationals expected in February as small but significant steps continue for senior football

14th January 2022

Sports
Lynx Futsal face leaders Mons Calpe

14th January 2022

Sports
Battle for top six continues this weekend in GNL

14th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022