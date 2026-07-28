Athletic national records could be broken as Rush starts her Heptathlon

Team Gibraltar's athletics team will today see Finley Cant, Luka Desoiza and Ella Rush all in action at the Glasgow 2026.

Finley will compete in the 800m heats, with Luka taking part in the 400m heats.

Ella, who recently finished second at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships in Auburn, US, , will compete in the women's heptathlon, where a strong field will be contesting for gold.

The 22-year-old Gibraltar representative starts her day with the 100m hurdles before later taking on the high jump.

It will be a busy day for the athlete, who will also compete in the shot put and the 200m later this evening, with expectations high that a number of Gibraltar national records could be broken today.

Both Finley and Desoiza will also be looking to break the Gibraltar national records in their respective events.

Pictured Ella Rush getting ready for today's events.

