Athletics - Another big turn-out
One hundred and thirty five runners took to the road this Sunday in the GAAA’s third road runners league race. The 8.5km race saw runners go from Bayside Road through Line wall Road. Then back unto Rosia Road before turning by Europa Pool. Before they headed back to Bayside Road for the finish. Although the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here