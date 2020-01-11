Athletics approved qualifying standards published
The Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association have in recent weeks updated their website in which they have also updated information on qualifying standards. According to the official website minimum qualifying standard times for consideration were approved by the Gibraltar Athletics Council in November 2019. These standards they say ‘represent a variance (circa) of 5 percentage points...
