Athletics holds meeting as plans for Lathbury opening nears
The Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association is understood to have had a series of meetings to formalise its plans for the use of Lathbury sports complex following changes to how the venue is understood will be shared. Although the facilities were first envisaged to become the home of athletics, the inclusion of a smaller than normal...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here